S.Korea stocks tread water, won calm ahead of U.S. data

* KOSPI likely to continue calm trading in near term -analyst * Won calm ahead of U.S. jobs data release SEOUL, Feb 3 South Korean shares and the won moved cautiously early on Friday, staying close to their previous closing levels as investors were in an observant mood ahead of jobs data from the United States later in the global day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,067.19 points as of 0232 GMT. The won stood at 1,146.5 to the