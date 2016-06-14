June 14 Daetwyler:

* Daetwyler CEO on conference call says that Neil Harrison will lead the combined entity

* Daetwyler says expects to close Premier Farnell deal by Q4 of 2016

* Daetwyler on conference call says sets target of 2 billion franc of revenue from technical components business by 2020 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)