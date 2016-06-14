Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
June 14 Abengoa SA :
* Says some of its US units have started voluntary proceedings in the US insolvency courts
* Says in the framework of these proceedings, the units submitted motions to the US courts in relation to the sale process of two Maple plants in the United States
* To facilitate the sale of Maple plants, current creditors of the units agreed to provide additional financing of $10 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.