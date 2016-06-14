June 14 Abengoa SA :

* Says some of its US units have started voluntary proceedings in the US insolvency courts

* Says in the framework of these proceedings, the units submitted motions to the US courts in relation to the sale process of two Maple plants in the United States

* To facilitate the sale of Maple plants, current creditors of the units agreed to provide additional financing of $10 million

