UPDATE 1-Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand-Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 14 Wins Finance Holdings Inc
* Wins finance expands further into the leasing in new energy vehicle sector in china, entering into a sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (us$30.42 million)
* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement provides for financing of rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group on may 16 th , 2016
* Jinshang international financial lease entered into purchase-and-lease-back agreement with liaoning sg automotive group
* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement also provides for financing of remaining rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group at june 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday it aims to trim capital spending in the next three years while expanding its operating margins and maintaining positive revenue growth.
* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018