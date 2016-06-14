June 14 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects restructuring to be substantially completed by july 1, 2016 and to be fully completed by december 31, 2016

* Expects to incur total restructuring costs ranging from approximately $6 to $8 million

* Expects to record a majority of restructuring charges as research and development expenses during three months ended june 30, 2016

* Currently expects $5 million in future cash outlays related to severance, benefits and related costs

* Continuing to review potential impact of restructuring, unable to estimate any additional restructuring costs or charges at this time