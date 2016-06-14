June 14 Aberdeen International Inc :

* Net income for three months ended April 30, 2016 was $12.7 million or $0.13 per basic share

* As at April 30, 2016, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity (or net asset value, "NAV") was $38.6 million, or $0.40 per share