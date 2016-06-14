BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
June 14 Shire Plc
* Shire to license PF-00547659 from Pfizer, adding to established and leading gastrointestinal portfolio
* Closing of transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino approval
* Terms of deal were not disclosed
* Pf-00547659 is an investigational biologic being evaluated for treatment of moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million