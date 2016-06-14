June 14 Gimv NV :

* Gimv & other shareholders enter into an agreement for sale of energy distributor Lampiris to Total

* Gimv, together with co-investor SRIW and founding shareholders Bruno Venanzi and Bruno Vanderschueren, have agreed to sell 100 pct of Lampiris to Total

* Gimv, through its Gimv-XL fund, was involved as an investor in company since 2013

* For Gimv, this exit will have a net positive impact of 3.5 million euros ($3.93 million) on equity value at 31 March 2016

* Transaction is expected to close in Q3 Source text: bit.ly/1OnbqdK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)