June 14 Cash America International Inc :
* With new synergies estimate, 2017 EPS expected to be
accretive to First Cash and Cash America by 20% and 50%,
respectively
* About $45 million of the nearly $65 million in synergies
expected to be fully realized in 2017
* Full $65 million in total synergies are expected to be
realized in 2018
* First Cash and Cash America have identified additional
operating cost synergies of $10 million from deal
* Increasing expected annual operating cost savings to about
$45 million from about $35 million from deal
* Expected annual dividend per share of $0.76 for combined
company
