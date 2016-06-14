June 14 Cash America International Inc :

* With new synergies estimate, 2017 EPS expected to be accretive to First Cash and Cash America by 20% and 50%, respectively

* About $45 million of the nearly $65 million in synergies expected to be fully realized in 2017

* Full $65 million in total synergies are expected to be realized in 2018

* First Cash and Cash America have identified additional operating cost synergies of $10 million from deal

* Increasing expected annual operating cost savings to about $45 million from about $35 million from deal

* Expected annual dividend per share of $0.76 for combined company