June 14 Synchrony Financial :

* Now expecting a 20-30 basis point increase in net charge-off rates as we look out over next 12 months

* Starting in Q2 2016, expect higher reserve builds, with allowance coverage ratio likely to increase 20-30 basis points from Q1 2016 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Pr0FSz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)