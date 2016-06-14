UPDATE 1-Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand-Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 14 Synchrony Financial :
* Now expecting a 20-30 basis point increase in net charge-off rates as we look out over next 12 months
* Starting in Q2 2016, expect higher reserve builds, with allowance coverage ratio likely to increase 20-30 basis points from Q1 2016 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Pr0FSz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday it aims to trim capital spending in the next three years while expanding its operating margins and maintaining positive revenue growth.
* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018