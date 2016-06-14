UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 S.Africa Competition Tribunal
* On Wednesday, the tribunal will hear an application by Argute Consulting to intervene in the merger hearing of Southern Sun Hotels and Hospitality Property Fund
* Argute Consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun will have access to competitively sensitive information
* Argute consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun could refuse to renew leases of hotel operators with a view to take over the operations
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources