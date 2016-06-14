June 14 Tallink Grupp AS :

* To pay FY 2015 dividends to shareholders of 0.02 euro per share, in total amount of 13.4 million euros ($15.03 million)

* Dividends shall be paid to shareholders by transfer to bank account of shareholders on 5th July 2016