June 14 Lottotech Ltd :

* Says that there has been no positive outcome on discussions between Lottotech Ltd and The Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA)

* "Mise En Demeure" was served on the GRA by the Company on 21 May 2016

* Says as Co has not received any response to the said "Mise En Demeure", a plaint with summons has been filed today before the supreme court of Mauritius

* Says plaint with summons has been filed against the GRA and the Ministry Of Finance And Economic Empowerment Source : bit.ly/1Q0tP0r Further company coverage: