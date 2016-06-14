June 14 Electrovaya Inc

* Electrovaya's subsidiary Litarion signs MOU with a leading OEM, with operations in Europe and Asia, to deliver lithium ion cells for electric buses

* Deliveries start in Q4, CY 2016 and then "grow quickly" into 2017

* MOU also sets out specific cell pricing and specific cells sizes and energy capacity to be delivered to OEM