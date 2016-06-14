June 14 Prfoods AS :

* Continues with implementation of buy-back programme of own shares

* Deadline for share repurchase plan will be 29 May 2019 and maximum number of repurchased shares will be 1,000,000

* Management board of as prfoods executed a service agreement with AS SEB PANK for carrying out own share buy-back programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)