UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Prfoods AS :
* Continues with implementation of buy-back programme of own shares
* Deadline for share repurchase plan will be 29 May 2019 and maximum number of repurchased shares will be 1,000,000
* Management board of as prfoods executed a service agreement with AS SEB PANK for carrying out own share buy-back programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources