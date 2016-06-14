June 14 Gecina SA :
* Gecina further strengthens the attractiveness and flexibility of its offer for Foncière De
Paris by adding a new component, with an exchange offer based on Gecina OSRA
* 23 new Gecina OSRA for every 20 Foncière De Paris shares
* Gecina OSRA will be issued at a unit price of 117.66 euros
* They will be redeemed in new Gecina shares and will offer a 5.5 pct yield over 7 years
* Gecina will postpone to a later date extraordinary shareholders meeting, initially
convened on June 29th 2016
* Other terms and conditions of offer filed by Gecina on May 19th 2016 remain unchanged
* New component complements two existing components Gecina`s public offer which, whether in
cash or in Gecina shares, remain unchanged
