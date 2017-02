June 14 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc

* On June 9 2016, board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $10 million of company's outstanding common - sec filing

* Stock repurchase program replaces company's existing $5 million repurchase program, announced in march 2010

* New stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date