June 14 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen Inc says it raised about $25 million through sale of certain securies that included equities - sec filing

* Achaogen Inc made the disclosure about the financing via a form d filing with the u.s. Sec Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XnCLPC