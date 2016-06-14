June 14 SJW Corp
* Announces California Public Utilities Commission's
decision on San Jose water company's 2016 general rate case
* Final decision authorizes rates designed to increase
revenue about $25.1 million or 8.6 pct for 2016
* Rates and revenue for 2017 and 2018 will be determined
based on forecasted change in consumer price index from
preceding year
* 2016 rate increase became effective June 14
* Decision authorizes san jose water co to file to implement
a "true-up" surcharge to recover difference between interim and
final rates for 2016
* Decision authorized a capital improvement program of
about$318 million for 2015, 2016, and 2017
