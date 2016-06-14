June 14 Lauritz.Com A/S

* Says has re-applied for listing of company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm on or around June 22.

* Says offer price has been set at 15 Swedish crowns ($1.81)per share.

* Says offering consists of up to 14,787,879 shares, of which Lauritz.com offers 4,666,667 newly issued shares.

* Says published new prospectus on Tuesday.

