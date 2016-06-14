June 14 MGC Diagnostics Corp
* MGC Diagnostics Corporation announces early repayment of
debt
* Paid off remaining $2.5 million balance of its 5-year,
$4.0 million term loan and has terminated its revolving credit
facility with BMO Harris Bank
* Announced it has resolved pending litigation with
Neurovirtual regarding a disputed distribution agreement
* Says in connection with settlement, MGC will record a
pre-tax charge of $670,000 for quarter ended April 30, 2016
* Parties agreed to settle lawsuit for a one-time cash
payment of $650,000 by MGC Diagnostics to Neurovirtual
