June 14 MGC Diagnostics Corp

* MGC Diagnostics Corporation announces early repayment of debt

* Paid off remaining $2.5 million balance of its 5-year, $4.0 million term loan and has terminated its revolving credit facility with BMO Harris Bank

* Announced it has resolved pending litigation with Neurovirtual regarding a disputed distribution agreement

* Says in connection with settlement, MGC will record a pre-tax charge of $670,000 for quarter ended April 30, 2016

* Parties agreed to settle lawsuit for a one-time cash payment of $650,000 by MGC Diagnostics to Neurovirtual Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)