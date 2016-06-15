Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 15 Phoenix Mecano AG :
* Strengthens ELCOM/EMS division with acquisition of Ismet GmbH
* Acquisition is subject to official approval and is expected to take effect on 1 July 2016
* Ismet Group will remain as a company within Phoenix Mecano Group and as a brand name
* Production relocations and a site closure will entail exceptional costs of approximately 1 million to 1.5 million euros, which will be charged to 2016 financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.