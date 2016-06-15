June 15 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Strengthens ELCOM/EMS division with acquisition of Ismet GmbH

* Acquisition is subject to official approval and is expected to take effect on 1 July 2016

* Ismet Group will remain as a company within Phoenix Mecano Group and as a brand name

* Production relocations and a site closure will entail exceptional costs of approximately 1 million to 1.5 million euros, which will be charged to 2016 financial statements