June 15 Futuren SA :
* Constitution of a concert between Mr. Pierre Salik, Mr.
Michel Meeus and Mrs. Brigitte Salik and various funds managed
by Boussard & Gavaudan, led to a change in control
over Futuren
* Informs its bondholders that, as a consequence of this
change of control, they may request the early redemption of all
or some of their bonds
* Period of early redemption will be open from July 13, 2016
to July 27, 2016 at a price of 8.024 euros ($8.99) per bond
* Fund managed by Boussard & Gavaudan, filed with the French
financial markets authority (AMF), on June 6, 2016, a project of
simplified mandatory public offer
* Simplified public offer is on Futuren shares at a price of
0.70 euros per share
* Simplified public offer is on Futuren convertible bonds at
a price of 8.30 euros per convertible bond (included accrued
coupon
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
