June 15 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries exit their continuation plan

* Group is therefore more than ever focusing on lasting profitable growth through the execution of the big 2018 plan as its main priority

* At a hearing held on June 14, the group subsidiaries involved thus asked the Dijon commercial court to ascertain their exit from their respective continuation plans

* Decision is expected at the end of June