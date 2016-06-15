UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :
* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries exit their continuation plan
* Group is therefore more than ever focusing on lasting profitable growth through the execution of the big 2018 plan as its main priority
* At a hearing held on June 14, the group subsidiaries involved thus asked the Dijon commercial court to ascertain their exit from their respective continuation plans
* Decision is expected at the end of June Source text: bit.ly/1Pt6T4h Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources