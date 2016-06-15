Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Medivir
* Medivir investigates possible corporate split and separate listing of commercial operations
* Board of Directors has tasked the company management with reviewing the possibility of dividing the company's operations into two independent companies and achieving a separate listing for the commercial pharmaceutical portfolio.
* Says objective is to highlight value of both commercial operations and pharmaceutical projects that make up research and development portfolio
* Carnegie Investment Bank and the law firm Vinge have been engaged as advisors for the process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: