UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Toys R Us Inc -
* Q1 sales $2.319 bln
* Quarterly same store sales rose 0.9 percent
* Qtrly net loss was $126 million
* Qtrly net sales down $6 million compared to prior year period Source text - 1.usa.gov/238bgcR (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources