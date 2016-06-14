June 14 Stone Energy Corp

* Entered into Amendment No. 3 to fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of June 24, 2014

* Amendment amends credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $360.0 million from $300 million - SEC filing

* Repaid $56.8 million in borrowings under credit agreement

* Following payment, company has cash on hand of about $185 million

* Company continues to assess various strategic alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure Source: (1.usa.gov/1S4tuEj ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)