UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
June 14 Monster Beverage Corp
* Announces final results of $2.0 billion tender offer
* Accepted for payment an aggregate of 12.8 million shares at a purchase price of $156.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)