Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Actelion Ltd
* Announces commercial availability of uptravi (selexipag) in Germany
* Announced the commercial availability of the oral, selective, IP prostacyclin receptor agonist, Uptravi (selexipag) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in Germany. Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: