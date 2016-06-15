June 15 Esperite NV :

* Announces recurrent financial improvements from laboratory transfer and cost reduction program Galaxy

* 1.2 million euro ($1.34 million) saving per year starting June 2016

* Main targets are to improve efficiency, to reduce transportation costs and to avoid double costs of having two fully operational facilities in place