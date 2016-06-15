UPDATE 2-Army Corps to grant easement to Dakota Access Pipeline -U.S. senator
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
June 15 Galapagos NV :
* C1 corrector GLPG2222 for cystic fibrosis (CF) and GLPG1972 in osteoarthritis well-tolerated and no emerging safety signals observed in healthy volunteers
* GLPG2222, the first early binding (C1) corrector, passed the safety hurdle in phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers
* GLPG1972 strongly reduces OA cartilage breakdown biomarker within two weeks
* New pre-clinical candidates GLPG2938 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and GLPG2534 for atopic dermatitis
* Building pipeline with the aim to initiate one phase 3 program every two years and three clinical proofs-of-concept per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De