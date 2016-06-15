BRIEF-Pacific Current Group says as at Dec 2016 total FUM A$51.7 bln
* As at 31 December 2016 total FUM of A$51.7 bln, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Entra ASA :
* Signed 25 years lease contract for the new Faculty of Law building in Oslo
* Project will commence as soon as necessary zoning approval is granted and is expected to be finalised in 2019/2020
* Zoning plan is at its final stages and is expected concluded by local government and Oslo City Council this autumn Source text for Eikon:
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present federal budget for the next fiscal year at New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after federal budget at New De
LONDON, Feb 1 New European Union capital rules treat insurers like traders making risky short-term bets and require them to set aside too much capital, trade body Insurance Europe said on Wednesday.