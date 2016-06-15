(Corrects headline to say Dutton will step down from Daily Mail and General Trust, not move to Zoopla)

* David Dutton, executive director, will step down from DMGT board and board of Zoopla Property Group Plc with effect from June 30, 2016

* Dutton will take up an advisory role for 12 months

* Suresh Kavan, who is currently CEO of DMGT B2B, which includes DMG information, DMG Events and RMS, is appointed to DMGT board with effect from July 1, 2016

* Kevin Beatty will be appointed to board of Zoopla Property Group Plc, as one of two DMGT nominated directors, with effect from July 1, 2016