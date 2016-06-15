Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Orion Oyj :
* Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2016
* Net sales are estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015
* Now sees 2016 operating profit without potential capital gains is estimated to exceed 270 million euros (operating profit was 267 million euros in 2015
* Shares rise 4 percent
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants