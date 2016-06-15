BRIEF-Grasim Industries denies rumour of large investment in Idea
* Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea
June 15 Hyperion SA
* Buys telecommunication infrastructure for 17.2 million zlotys ($4.4 million) gross
* Signs deal with Powszechna Agencja Internet to acquire telecommunication lines
* The purchased assets serve more than 17,000 subscribers with an average ARPU of more than 30 zlotys per month
* Plans to finance purchase through capital increase via issuing 3.5 million shares at 4 zloty per share
* Estimates that use of acquired telecommunication assets will generate EBITDA of over 4 million zlotys per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 800 won/share for FY 2016
