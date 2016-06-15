BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 15 Nanorepro AG :
* Announces a distribution agreement with Pharmacie Conseil for six African countries Source text - bit.ly/1tvBMRA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.