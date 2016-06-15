BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 15 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB (Sobi)
* Says Orfadin 20 mg capsule approved in the United States
* Says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a higher strength 20 mg capsule of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)
* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants and children. It is progressive and may result in liver and kidney complications and can be fatal if untreated. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.