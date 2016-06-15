Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 15 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :
* To propose dividend of 0.45 euros per share
* FY sales increased by 13 pct to 40.516 million euros ($45.46 million)
* FY EBIT increased by 11 pct to 6.176 million euros (previous year 5.575 million euros)
* FY net profit of 4.703 million euros versus 4.156 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/28DNKsa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)