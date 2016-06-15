June 15 Biomaxima SA :

* Signs a letter of intent with owner of two Romania-based units, Qias Med and Istar, to acquire 80 percent stakes for 160,000 euros ($179,600), including c. 22 pct tax on acquisitions

* Plans to consolidate acquired units with its Roco Sistem under the newly created unit, Biomaxima Romania srl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)