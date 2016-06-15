BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 15 Biomaxima SA :
* Signs a letter of intent with owner of two Romania-based units, Qias Med and Istar, to acquire 80 percent stakes for 160,000 euros ($179,600), including c. 22 pct tax on acquisitions
* Plans to consolidate acquired units with its Roco Sistem under the newly created unit, Biomaxima Romania srl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
