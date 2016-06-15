Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 15 Ellaktor SA :
* Q1 turnover 399.6 million euros ($448.79 million), up 5.7 percent versus year ago
* Q1 EBIT 39.3 million euros versus 16.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBT 16.6 million euros versus loss 9.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/25XF2pQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)