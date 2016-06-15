June 15 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt provides update on Ambatovy joint venture
financing and funding
* Ambatovy JV financing lenders, Ambatovy entered into
temporary deferral agreement to defer June 15 principal
repayment due date to August 5
* An agreement in principle has been reached on future
principal payment deferrals
* An interest payment of US$28 million (100% basis) to the
lenders was made on June 15
* Continues not to fund cash calls, while Sumitomo Corp and
Korea Resources provided necessary funding for interest payment
and ongoing operations
