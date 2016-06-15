June 15 Poundland Group Plc :

* Response to Steinhoff announcement

* Poundland shareholders are strongly advised to take no action

* Notes announcement by Steinhoff that it is considering a possible offer for company

* There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made

