UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal
* Southern Sun competitors withdraw request to intervene in merger
* Two companies in hospitality sector have withdrawn their request to be given an opportunity to intervene in an upcoming merger hearing
* Argute Consulting and Tourvest Holdings said today, Wednesday 15 2016, that they had reached agreements with merging parties regarding their concerns
* Argute and Tourvest said they would still make themselves available to competition commission when commission presented its case at hearing
* Competition commission has recommended to tribunal conditional approval of merger
* Granting of an intervention would have allowed argute and tourvest to present their argument to tribunal and to cross examine witnesses
* Commission has taken into consideration other third party concerns in its conditions
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources