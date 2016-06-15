June 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc :
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Enter into share purchase agreement
* Carbylan Therapeutics says have entered into share
purchase agreement pursuant to which shareholders of Kalvista
will become majority owners of co
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says agreement if approved,
Carbylan will be renamed Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says transaction has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says upon closing of
transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their
respective positions at combined company
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of
transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their
respective positions at combined company, and executive officers
of Carbylan will resign
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says Kalvista shareholders will
receive newly issued shares of common stock of Carbylan in
connection with transaction
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of
transaction, existing Kalvista equityholders are expected to own
approximately 81% of combined company
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of
transaction, Carbylan stockholders are expected to own
approximately 19% of combined company
