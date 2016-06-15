Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Valenta Farmatsevtika :
* Says its board approves framework agreement to open 3 billion rouble ($45.63 million) credit line in Sberbank Source text: bit.ly/1PtwOcm Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.7480 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: