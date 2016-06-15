Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
June 15 Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Has been notified that an advisory committee of FDA will be convened in fall of 2016
* Advisory committee of FDA will be convened to review company's supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Opana ER
* Current prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of july 29, 2016 for Opana ER SNDA will not be met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: