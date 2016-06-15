June 15 Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Has been notified that an advisory committee of FDA will be convened in fall of 2016

* Advisory committee of FDA will be convened to review company's supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Opana ER

* Current prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of july 29, 2016 for Opana ER SNDA will not be met