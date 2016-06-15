June 15 Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Announces expansion of IMVAMUNE orders from Canadian government

* Canadian government exercised option for supply of 171,000 doses of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine to national stockpile at total value of $7.7 million

* Says contents of this announcement do not affect company's expectations for financial results for 2016