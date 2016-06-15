BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
June 15 Fitch:
* Places Microsoft's 'AA+' on watch negative following LinkedIn acquisition announcement
* Expects acquisition of LinkedIn will accelerate top line growth through at least intermediate term
* Rating watch negative reflects expectation for structurally higher leverage, given Microsoft's intention to fund deal primarily with new debt
* Sees supplemental adjusted net leverage to approach 1.5x, pro forma for deal, expectations Microsoft will continue borrowing to fund returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities