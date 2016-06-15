June 15 Fitch:

* Places Microsoft's 'AA+' on watch negative following LinkedIn acquisition announcement

* Expects acquisition of LinkedIn will accelerate top line growth through at least intermediate term

* Rating watch negative reflects expectation for structurally higher leverage, given Microsoft's intention to fund deal primarily with new debt

* Sees supplemental adjusted net leverage to approach 1.5x, pro forma for deal, expectations Microsoft will continue borrowing to fund returns