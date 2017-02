June 15 Russian steelmaker NLMK says:

* Places $700 million in 7-year Eurobond at 4.5 percent coupon rate;

* Proceeds from the issue will be used to finance the purchase of existing Notes due 2018 and 2019;

* Order book indicated a high level of demand from a broad range of international investors, including investors in the European Union, the United States and Russia, as well as various regions in Asia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)