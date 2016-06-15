June 15 HMS Group :

* Says its general meeting approved buyback program with respect to global depositary receipts by way of special resolution

* Buyback period will be 1 year from June 19 if program will be approved at general meeting, i.e. from June 19 through June 19, 2017

* Maximum number of GDRs which can be repurchased - 6 percent of subscribed capital of company, including previously acquired and held at time GDRs

* GDRs will be repurchased at the prevailing market price at the date of such purchase and may not exceed 5 (five) percent of an average market price for all market trades within five days prior to the acquisition

* The buyback will be carried out by the way of on-market purchases and all shareholders will be treated equally

* The buyback program will end as soon as the total amount of acquired securities has reached the maximum amount specified (1,405,961 GDRs) or, if earlier, on June 19, 2017